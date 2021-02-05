Music has become less dependent on films for its popularity: Shaan

Singer Shaan is very happy with the state of independent music in India right now. He says that even though the pandemic was very hard on live musicians, content creators had a great run. “Music, in my opinion, has been quite unaffected by the pandemic. In fact, there has been a surge in the number of non film songs being made. As an industry, music has become less dependent on films for its popularity and credibility,” says the singer.

Shaan adds that with time, the trends in music keep changing and there is nothing wrong with the current trend of remixes. “There is nothing wrong with ‘remix’ or ‘recreations’ in principle. They need to be done more creatively and aesthetically and the due credits should be given to the original makers of the song,” he says.

The singer’s latest song, Yakeen has released today, and he says that he had a great time recording this song. “I have sung in Punjabi before but to bring that ‘pujaabiyat’ in my singing and composition was quite a challenge. I hope the listeners are pleasantly surprised with my efforts. Working with lyricist Kunwar Juneja, music producer Aditya Dev and Mehul Gadani for the video, is always reassuring. They are like family and will always give me their best. Unper mera poora Yakeen hai,” he says.

The singer has lately been focusing more on independent music and he says that’s because the genre has come big in a big way. But he says its not a problem that most songs sound alike nowadays. “Indie music is all about being true to what an artiste wants to convey to his/her audience. The sound and style will differ from time to time and artiste to artiste. Bollywood music itself is not as generic as it used to be 15/20 years ago. In terms of distinct sound, the walls are now very blurr,” concludes Shaan.