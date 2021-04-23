‘Saanson ki zaroorat hai jaise…’ these words are enough for listeners across generations to guess the song from Aashiqui (1990). Not just that, music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan have delivered countless classics over the years, right from Raja Hindustani (1996), to Dhadkan (2000), Raaz (2002), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), and many more. And one half of the duo, Shravan Rathod, died on Thursday due to Covid 19 at the age of 66, leaving behind a musical legacy.

Tributes started pouring in on social media soon, and among the first few was Ajay Devgn, whose debut film Phool Aur Kaante’s (1991) music was scored by the composers. “Shravan (and Nadeem) walked 30 years alongside me in my career with the evergreen album for Phool Aur Kaante. Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family. #Shravan,” he tweeted.

Akshay Kumar also took to social media to express his emotions at the news of Shravan’s death. “Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family,” wrote the 53-year-old.

Among others to pay their tributes to the late composer were singer Shreya Ghoshal, filmmakers Kunal Kohli and Subhash Ghai, who had worked with them on his film Pardes.

The one thing all his frequent collaborators tell us is Shravan would always be smiling, at all times.

ABHIJEET BHATTACHARYA

Music industry mourns Shravan Rathod’s untimely demise: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik remember him as ‘ever smiling’

I had given many chartbusters before, but Nadeem-Shravan made me sing with them very late. It started with Raaz, then Judaai. Shravan ji would always smile. Koi bhi baat kehni ho smile ke saath kehte the, kisi ko bura bhi nahi lagta tha. 99 percent music directors ko yeh nahi maloom ki gaana gavana kaise hai, jo bhi singer gaa deta hai vaah vaah hai. They can’t tell the singer how to sing the song, Nadeem Shravan knew how to do that. That’s the best thing for a singer, if the music director knows how to sing even a bit. It was an asset, voh gaa ke bata dete the.

UDIT NARAYAN

Music industry mourns Shravan Rathod’s untimely demise: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik remember him as ‘ever smiling’

Shravan ji was a fantastic person. He was like my elder brother, and gave me more love than what even a brother would. Any time I would be in trouble, he would call me and say ‘Udit babu, I am there don’t worry’. He would come to my house. I can’t believe this news it’s really shocking. They gave me my best songs, including Raja Hindustani (Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, Pardesi Pardesi), Kusoor (Zindagi Ban Gaye Ho Tum). Main toh grateful rahunga, jab tak rahunga iss duniya mein. Everyone would ask him ‘how can a person be smiling all the time?’ People appreciate someone when they pass away, but I never heard him say bad even for anyone otherwisea. I last spoke to him when he was in Kumbh recently.

ALKA YAGNIK

Music industry mourns Shravan Rathod’s untimely demise: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik remember him as ‘ever smiling’

This news is devastating. We can’t even meet and condole the family. I worked with Nadeem-Shravan in Saajan, Dhadkan and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke. Shravan ji was a sweet, kind man, ever smiling. What should I say, words are not enough when you have been very closely associated. The grief and shock is inside your heart. I am not being able to speak, it is still too early.

KUMAR SANU

Music industry mourns Shravan Rathod’s untimely demise: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik remember him as ‘ever smiling’

Shravan was a gem. A beautiful human being, a terrific composer and a mentor. I have done some of my best work with him. It is a dark day for the music industry.

