National Commission for Women summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and makers of the song over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy: Over the last few days, there has been an ongoing row about the new song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been slammed for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, the National Commission for Women has summoned actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others following the controversy over obscenity and vulgarity in the song. Sarke Chunrar is a dance number from the upcoming pan-India Kannada film KD: The Devil.

Summons from National Commission for Women The NCW said in a statement that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act. "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'," the Commission said.

The NCW said it has also summoned lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Group, and Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24. They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the Commission said. "Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," it added.

About the song and the controversy Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the upcoming pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. It is picturised on Nora Fatehi, with Sanjay Dutt also appearing. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song's choreography has also been criticised for being too suggestive and objectifying the dancer.

The lyrical video for the song, released on Monday, has now been removed from YouTube. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. But as of Wednesday, the Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube.

Nora took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and shared a video in which she addressed the ongoing controversy. In the caption, the actor-dancer wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down." In the last few days, the song has received backlash from social media users, civil society members, and politicians.