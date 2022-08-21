Neha Kakkar doesn't ‘blame’ people trolling her for crying on TV: 'Not many people can feel others' pain'

Singer Neha Kakkar has judged several singing reality shows in her almost 15 years long career in the industry. Neha often receives criticism and gets trolled for crying during her appearances on reality shows. In a new interview, Neha said that she ‘can't blame’ the people who make fun of her as not everyone is emotional. Also Read: Neha Kakkar cries listening to contestant sing Maahi Ve on Superstar Singer 2: 'I'll never be able to do it like you'

Neha recently appeared on Superstar Singer 2 and broke into tears after a contestant named Mani sang her song Maahi Ve. But this wasn't the first time, when she broke down in front of the camera. In fact last year, Krushna Abhishek made fun for crying over sob stories during Indian Idol 12.

In an interview with ETimes, when Neha was asked about her reaction to the people who often troll her for crying on reality shows, she said, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

Reality shows often receive criticism by viewers for adding drama, by focusing on contestant's personal lives. Talking about the same, Neha said, “I wouldn’t call it drama. There are elements included in a show to make it interesting. Showing just singing and dancing might get boring, so we also focus on the lives of the contestants and their families. Viewers also relate to them. When we show how a contestant has come a long way by sacrificing things, people connect with it because everyone has someone of their own who has been through struggle and achieved things. We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes.”

