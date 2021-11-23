Neha Kakkar kisses husband Rohanpreet Singh in front of Eiffel Tower, Tony Kakkar calls it 'picture of the year'

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a series of pictures from her Paris trip with husband Rohanpreet Singh on Tuesday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen cozying up in front of the Eiffel Tower

Capturing Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower in the frame Neha shared a series of pictures. She captioned it, “City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh.”

In three pictures, the couple can be seen kissing each other while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the fourth one, Neha and Rohanpreet are all smiles while looking at each other.

Rohanpreet commented on the picture, saying, “I Love you the most My Love!! [heart emojis]” Actor Urvashi Rautela dropped comment in French, she wrote, “Il n’y a qu’un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et d’être aimé (There is only one happiness in life, it is to love and to be loved)." Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar commented, “Picture of the year." Other celebrities such as, Shraddha Arya, Alisha Singh and Vicky Sandhu dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Rohanpreet also posted the same pictures and captioned it, “I love you more than people love Eiffel Tower! @nehakakkar." On Sunday, he posted his solo pictures with Eiffel Tower in the background. He captioned the pictures, “Bonjour ji Kiddan?” Neha called her a “cutie” in the comments section. Tony commented, “Love you bro.. boht pyaare lag rahe ho (You look really cute brother).”

Rohanpreet and Neha tied the knot last year on October 24. Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said.

