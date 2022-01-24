Neha Kakkar performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach, husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'hottie'. Watch

Neha Kakkar has joined a host of celebrities who can't stop grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Neha has shared a glimpse of her performing on the beach in a green dress and sunglasses.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar.” She asked her fans to watch her entire dance performance on her YouTube channel.

Neha's post received more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram within a few hours. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh commented on the video, “My Super Talented Hottie!!”, along with fire emojis. Her brother, singer Tony Kakkar reacted, "You are one in a billion Nehu. Nailed it."

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise. The Allu Arjun-starrer is already a hit at the box office as well as among the critics.

Earlier, Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed had also performed to the song.

Many Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon have also been bowled away by Samantha's dance moves. A day before, Swara had tweeted her appreciation for the song. She wrote, “I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis).” Kriti Sanon had also praised the song.

Samantha had earlier shared an Instagram post to thank everyone for the love she has been receiving for her performance. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

