Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach, husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'hottie'. Watch
music

Neha Kakkar performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach, husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'hottie'. Watch

Neha Kakkar grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise and shared the video on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar has shared a video of her dancing to Oo Antava.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Neha Kakkar has joined a host of celebrities who can't stop grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Neha has shared a glimpse of her performing on the beach in a green dress and sunglasses. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar.” She asked her fans to watch her entire dance performance on her YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Neha's post received more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram within a few hours. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh commented on the video, “My Super Talented Hottie!!”, along with fire emojis. Her brother, singer Tony Kakkar reacted, "You are one in a billion Nehu. Nailed it."

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise. The Allu Arjun-starrer is already a hit at the box office as well as among the critics. 

Earlier, Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed had also performed to the song.

Many Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon have also been bowled away by Samantha's dance moves. A day before, Swara had tweeted her appreciation for the song. She wrote,  “I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis).” Kriti Sanon had also praised the song. 

Also read: BTS members groove to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava in fan edit, ARMY calls it 'crossover I never asked for'. Watch

Samantha had earlier shared an Instagram post to thank everyone for the love she has been receiving for her performance. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
neha kakkar samantha ruth prabhu pushpa
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP