Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes skiing in Switzerland: Chinmayi Sripada calls her ‘hyper achiever’, fans say she’s ‘PUBG girl’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is off to yet another vacation, this time to have some fun in snow. The actor has shared a fresh picture from her skiing outing in Switzerland on Instagram.

She captioned the picture which shows her in a yellow jacket and helmet posing on a snow covered moutanin, "Day 4 is when the magic happens. #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

The post received a whopping 1.2 million likes within a few hours. Singer Chinmayi Sripada commented to the post, “The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal”.

A fan called the actor “Phenomenal.” Few others likened her look to a PUBG character. "Ithu PUBG dress laaa with level 2 helmet (this is a PUBG dress with level 2 helmet)," wrote one, while another said, “Mam PUBG girl lag rahi ho (looking like the PUBG girl).”

Samantha has been travelling to various locations in India and abroad since last few months, after announcing her split with actor Naga Chaitanya. She completed the Char Dham Yatra and also made a trip to Dubai.

Last year, Samantha made her foray into Hindi entertainment industry with a prominent role in the web show, The Family Man 2. The actor also made headlines for her special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa recently.

Samantha will now be seen in her first international film, Arrangements of Love, to be directed by Philip John of Downton Abbey fame. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency.

Variety quoted her as saying, “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

