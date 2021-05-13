Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh describe life without each other: 'Like a body without soul'
music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh describe life without each other: 'Like a body without soul'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are showering each other with love with their recent Instagram post. They shared a video with a montage of their happy moments.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020.

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Thursday described their life without each other. While Neha compared her life without her husband 'living without my music', Rohanpreet said it would be like a 'body without soul'.

The couple gushed about each other by sharing a video montage made by a fan account featuring their happy moments. Sharing the video, Neha said, "PYAR! #KhadTainuMainDassa will be all Yours from 18th May @rohanpreetsingh Life without You is like living without My Music."

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet sharing the same video clip and said, "@nehakakkar Life without You is like a body without Soul..Anyway! People #KhadTainuMainDassa will be Yours from 18th May."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Loveee is in the air..." Another said, "#very beautiful sir n mam @nehakakkar." A third commented, "How romantic."

The couple celebrated their six-month anniversary in April. Sharing a post, she said, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet." Rohanpreet, on his Instagram profile, shared a photo of the duo that he saved as his wallpaper.

The couple often drops posts featuring each other. On their first Baisakhi after the wedding, they wished and showered each other with love. Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha, on Valentine’s Day, that read ‘Nehu’s man’.

Also Read | Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan's torture of a film is among his worst ever

Neha and Rohanpreet had met in August last year while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. He had later asked for her Snapchat ID after which they started talking. The couple tied the knot in October last year.

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Thursday described their life without each other. While Neha compared her life without her husband 'living without my music', Rohanpreet said it would be like a 'body without soul'.

The couple gushed about each other by sharing a video montage made by a fan account featuring their happy moments. Sharing the video, Neha said, "PYAR! #KhadTainuMainDassa will be all Yours from 18th May @rohanpreetsingh Life without You is like living without My Music."

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet sharing the same video clip and said, "@nehakakkar Life without You is like a body without Soul..Anyway! People #KhadTainuMainDassa will be Yours from 18th May."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Loveee is in the air..." Another said, "#very beautiful sir n mam @nehakakkar." A third commented, "How romantic."

The couple celebrated their six-month anniversary in April. Sharing a post, she said, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet." Rohanpreet, on his Instagram profile, shared a photo of the duo that he saved as his wallpaper.

The couple often drops posts featuring each other. On their first Baisakhi after the wedding, they wished and showered each other with love. Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha, on Valentine’s Day, that read ‘Nehu’s man’.

Also Read | Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan's torture of a film is among his worst ever

Neha and Rohanpreet had met in August last year while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. He had later asked for her Snapchat ID after which they started talking. The couple tied the knot in October last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar neha kakkar-rohanpreet singh rohanpreet singh relationship with rohanpreet singh neha kakkar songs

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Rajinikanth gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares pic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
hollywood

Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra as Twitter user questions her silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP