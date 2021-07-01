Neha Kakkar shares pictures in bathrobe, husband Rohanpreet Singh says 'how beautiful'

Neha Kakkar floored her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh when she posted pictures of herself dressed in a bathrobe, after taking a bath, on her Instagram page.

Singer Neha Kakkar shared her pictures early Thursday on Instagram and she can be seen posing in a white bathrobe. She is sitting on the edge of a bathtub as she poses for the pics. She shared the picture and wrote, "Good Morning! Shower done, Let’s begin the day with some Positivi - Tea #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries." RohanPreet Singh commented, "Ahm Ahm Wow! Hiii! Oh I mean how beautiful!!"

Neha's singer brother Tony Kakkar also commented on the post and wrote, "How beautiful (black heart emojis)." Many of her fans posted fire and heart emojis in the comment box.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot last year, after dating for a few weeks. Earlier this year, they celebrated their six-month anniversary. They met first in August 2020 when they were filming their song Nehu Da Vyah.

Last month, Neha celebrated her birthday and Rohanpreet shared pictures of them at the party.

Earlier, he also wrote an appreciation note for Neha, whom he described as his 'queen'. "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. (I want to tell you that I will care for you more in the coming future than I have already. I love you every moment of the day. I promise you I'll always keep you happy)."

Neha is currently seen on the judges' panel of singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.