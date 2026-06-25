New video of Alka Yagnik in a wheelchair at Padma Awards ceremony sparks worry among fans: ‘Heartbreaking’

Just a day after Alka Yagnik addressed concerns about her health, a new video of the singer from the Padma Awards ceremony has surfaced online, worrying fans. In the clip, the Padma Bhushan recipient is seen in a wheelchair, appearing visibly weak and being assisted by an attendant.

Alka Yagnik spotted in wheel chair

Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23.

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Alka was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23. She was conferred with the prestigious award by the President, Droupadi Murmu.

In the video, Alka is seen seated in a wheelchair while being assisted by an attendant. At one point, the singer appears to gesture towards those filming her, seemingly asking them to lower their cameras.

The video has sparked concern among her well-wishers. The clip comes a day after the singer opened up about her ongoing health challenges after accepting the Padma Bhushan.

“Wishing Alka Yagnik strength, comfort, and a smooth recovery. May she regain her health soon and return to full mobility and good health," one of the fans wrote on X, with another mentioning, “May God heal mam soon and she may appear in some music show after that.”

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, “It's really sad to see her on wheelchair”, with one mentioning, “Wishing for good health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, “It's really sad to see her on wheelchair”, with one mentioning, “Wishing for good health.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “May God heal her soon and she may appear in some music show after that,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “That’s no age to be in the wheelchair. Very heartbreaking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “May God heal her soon and she may appear in some music show after that,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “That’s no age to be in the wheelchair. Very heartbreaking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is sad, hope she recovers soon,” one wrote. One comment read, “It was really sad to see her this way.. one of the sweetest noble souls having to face such a condition.. Prayers for her speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is sad, hope she recovers soon,” one wrote. One comment read, “It was really sad to see her this way.. one of the sweetest noble souls having to face such a condition.. Prayers for her speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Wishing Alka Yagnik a speedy recovery and better days ahead. May she return stronger, healthier, and smiling again soon,” one mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wishing Alka Yagnik a speedy recovery and better days ahead. May she return stronger, healthier, and smiling again soon,” one mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Alka looking visibly frail as she was assisted by a female volunteer while walking up to receive the honour from the President. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Alka looking visibly frail as she was assisted by a female volunteer while walking up to receive the honour from the President. {{/usCountry}}

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Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns

On Wednesday, Alka took to Instagram, seemingly addressing concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is "slowly finding my way back."

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“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote while sharing an image of herself from the ceremony with the President.

She continued, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

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Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.

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Back in 2024, Alka took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' due to a 'sudden viral attack'. Her voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in 2024, where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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