NewJeans' breakneck success: Hybe’s richest female rookie K-pop group’s net worth & brand endorsements

BTS and BLACKPINK have long ruled dominant on the K-pop charts, with unrivaled global musical influence and fanbase. However, an upsurge of talent from the fourth and fifth generations is reshaping the industry and grabbing the world arena in an incredibly short period of time. Among these rising stars are ADOR and Hybe's NewJeans. This five-member girl group has recently etched their names in history, breaking new ground as the first 4th generation K-pop act to claim a Billboard Music Award. Here are the net worth and the top endorsements of the group.

When did NewJeans debut?

NewJeans(BBMA)

NewJeans is a K-pop group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The band operates under ADOR, which is a subsidiary of Hybe. NewJeans debuted in July 2022.

What is NewJean's net worth?

This is a frequently asked question because it is widely assumed that K-pop celebrities, particularly those in extremely popular groups like BTS, Blackpink, and EXO, earn large sums of money. However, the reality may differ for rookie groups, as many K-pop stars are bound by strict agency contracts. Payment is subject to certain terms and conditions. Sometimes, the early years, including the debut, are both challenging and breakthrough moments. For NewJeans, these are definitely their breakthrough years. A lot of their payment comes from being the brand face of luxury houses.

Despite the lack of formal confirmation and the possibility of fluctuations, Minji is said to have a net worth of $1.5 million, according to several publications. Meanwhile, Danielle is said to have earned $500,000 for writing lyrics for some of NewJeans' songs. According to various sources, as a brand face for several prominent luxury companies, Hanni's exact net worth remains undisclosed, but she is believed to be at the peak of her success. Hyein was a part of the child band USSO before joining NewJeans. Hyein's net worth is also estimated to be around $1.5 million USD. Haerin debuted as a trainee when she was just 13 years old. With NewJeans' evident success, her brand recognition is exploding.

NewJeans brand endorsement list

NewJeans collective: Levi’s

Minji: Minji was named global ambassador for the renowned French luxury brand Chanel in three categories: beauty, fashion, and watches and jewelry.

Hanni: Hanni is the brand face for Gucci and Giorgio Armani Beauty. She joins the star-studded list of stars such as Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, and Tessa Thompson in representing the luxury house.

Danielle: Apart from debuting with the British fashion luxury Burberry, Danielle is also the brand face for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

Hyein: The maknae of the group joined hands with French luxury Louis Vuitton and also appeared for the Paris Fashion Week, representing the brand. She joins BTS’ J-Hope on the list.

Haerin: Haerin was roped in as the brand ambassador for DIOR jewelry, fashion, and beauty. For the unversed, Blackpink’s Jisoo has already served as the brand’s global face for a long time now.

