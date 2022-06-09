Nick Jonas attends Jimmy Fallon’s show with a kalawa on his wrist, fans say he's 'favourite jiju for a reason’

Singer Nick Jonas recently attended Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked about his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti while he was promoting his show Dancing With Myself. While he revealed several things about embracing fatherhood that captured fans' attention, social media users have now noticed him wearing kalawa, the sacred red thread, on his wrist as he spoke with the host. (Also read: Nick Jonas agrees with fan who said it was wrong to film him in injured state, gives update on health)

During his appearance, Nick wore a beige-patterned shirt underneath a red jacket. He completed his look with black trousers and sneakers as he was also spotted with red threads tied to his wrist. Reacting to Nick Jonas’ kalawa, a user wrote in a comment on Reddit, “Is he wearing a red thread on his wrist ??” “Did someone notice he is wearing a rakhsha dhaga?” added someone else. Others continue to dub Nick as ‘National Jiju’ in the comment section.

Recently Nick Jonas sustained an injury during a softball game. He was hit by a ball on Sunday and was seen limping into the emergency room of a hospital. He was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas. As per reports, they had entered the wrong room which caused Nick to limp back to their car.

Priyanka, who is usually seen cheering for Nick during his game, was not with him when he got injured. She was in Paris for Bulgari launch event. She had dropped a picture of herself with actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who had also joined her for the launch. “And then there was us. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway,” Priyanka wrote in the caption of her post.

Meanwhile, a video of Nick limping after his injury has gone viral on the internet. Reacting to it, a fan had written, “It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas." Nick replied, "Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!"

