Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Nick Jonas begins Jonas Brothers tour with cake from wife Priyanka Chopra: 'Wish you were here'
music

Nick Jonas begins Jonas Brothers tour with cake from wife Priyanka Chopra: 'Wish you were here'

Nick Jonas shared a picture of the cake from Priyanka Chopra as the Jonas Brothers commenced their music tour, Remember This Tour.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is back on the road for the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour. The Golden Globe nominee kicked off the tour in Las Vegas on Friday with a celebratory cake from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick shared a photo of the cake on his Instagram handle, and in the caption, wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here." The cake was decorated with a photo of the brotherly trio and iced with "Congrats.

"I love you baby. This tour will be one to remember!" Priyanka wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur, India, back in 2018, celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their engagement last month.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," she wrote on Instagram with a throwback from their engagement night.

Priyanka Chopra's celebratory cake.
RELATED STORIES

The We Can Be Heroes actor had earlier opened up to People magazine about how she and her husband stay connected while they're apart, as she's currently filming her new show Citadel in London. "Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," Priyanka Chopra said in January.

"It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him," she added.

On Friday, Nick showed off his look for the first stop of the Remember This Tour, which was in Las Vegas. He posed on the balcony of his hotel in a shimmering blue and white striped jacket, layered over a sleeveless white t-shirt, which was tucked into ripped jeans with a black leather belt.

The look was finished with silver and black necklaces, black metal-tip creepers, and black and white checkered socks. "Almost showtime. Night one," he captioned the photos.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shows off her no-makeup, sunkissed look in new post, Nick Jonas is all love. See pic

Kevin Jonas also gave a glimpse at his ensemble, sporting a red snakeskin print button-up shirt tucked into black pants with matching shoes. "Night one. Ready for you Vegas!" Kevin captioned the photo.

Joe Jonas opted to tease his pre-concert workout routine instead, posting a shirtless video of himself jumping rope to Remember This on the hotel balcony. "SHOW DAY BABYYYYY!" Joe wrote in his caption.

As per People magazine, The Remember This Tour, the Jonas Brothers' eleventh headlining tour, is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick jonas priyanka chopra jonas
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS: Jungkook features in Beyonce’s Virgo season yearbook, ARMY reacts

Rapper-singer Tesher: It’s high time South Asians are known as multi-dimensional artistes

Aastha Gill on Bachpan ka Pyaar reel with Badshah: It was a total fluke, we were sitting randomly

BTS: When Jungkook broke up with a girl after not meeting her for 200 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP