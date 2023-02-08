Nick Jonas can't keep his eyes off Priyanka Chopra, shares their loved-up ski vacation pics with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently on a ski vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in the US. The couple also took daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the holiday, where they were joined by friends. On Wednesday, Nick took to Instagram to share their 'Aspen photo dump', which featured a family photo of Priyanka and Malti with Nick. There was also a picture of Nick and Priyanka lying on snow as they embraced one another. Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie to snowy Colorado, calls it 'perfect moment'. See pics

In the first of several photos that he posted, Nick had his arm around Priyanka Chopra as she held their baby daughter Malti in her arms. Their backs faced the camera. While Malti was all bundled up in a white and pink winter outfit, Priyanka and Nick wore black and white ski wear. Priyanka and Nick could not keep their eyes off each other in another photo, where they hugged, while lying on snow. Another photo Nick shared, had Priyanka, who wore a red beanie, playfully hurling a snowball at him. There was also a solo picture of Priyanka pouting for the camera as she posed on a bike. Nick also shared a few photos of his friends from their ski outing.

A few days ago, Priyanka had taken to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she enjoyed a snowy day during the recent Aspen trip. Malti was in a stroller in one of the photos Priyanka posted with the caption, “Creating perfect moments everyday."

Last month, Malti made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The family of three attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on January 30, where the one-year-old sat on her mother's lap as her dad and uncles – Kevin and Joe Jonas – accepted their star. Since she was born in January 2022, Priyanka and Nick have been diligent about maintaining their daughter's privacy on social media, always sharing her photos with an emoji covering her face. In a recent interview, Nick spoke about Malti and said that having her join him at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was special.

