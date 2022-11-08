Nick Jonas' ex Olivia Culpo thought they'd get married: ‘When he broke up with me…’

Among Nick Jonas' long list of exes is also actor-model Olivia Culpo. They dated for almost two years before he broke up with her, leaving her heartbroken. On the premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia talked about what happened between them. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Miley Cyrus’ post about her ‘ex’ Nick Jonas)

As per a report in People, Olivia said that she was in love with Nick when he dumped her. She said she moved to Los Angeles for him and was left with no help when they broke up. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me…I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity," she said.

"My whole identity was in him," she added, "which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent. I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up."

Now, Nick is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. They got married in December 2018 and have a daugher named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born earlier this year. Olivia is dating American footballer Christian McCaffrey.

When Nick and Priyanka got engaged, Olivia said, “I think that any time, anybody can find love, especially in this industry - because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I am happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him.”

