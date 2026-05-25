Nick Jonas’ phone wallpaper featuring wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti melts hearts online. See pic

While fans already adore Nick Jonas for being a doting husband to Priyanka Chopra, the singer has now given them one more reason to gush over him. A small detail from his latest vlog has gone viral online after sharp-eyed fans noticed the wallpaper on his phone, instantly sending the internet into a meltdown.

Nick Jonas' phone wallpaper melts hearts

Nick Jonas melts the hearts of desi fans with his cute family wallpaper on phone.

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The singer, who was on a two-week tour with his band Jonas Brothers across Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico, recently shared a vlog from the concerts. In one of the behind-the-scenes moments, Nick briefly flashed his phone on camera and fans were quick to spot his adorable wallpaper featuring himself, Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie. The vlog also showed Nick talking to Priyanka and Malti over a video call, with fans gushing over their sweet voices.

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{{^usCountry}} The picture Nick has set as his wallpaper was earlier shared by him on Instagram in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post dedicated to Priyanka. In the photo, Priyanka was seen affectionately leaning on Nick while their daughter Malti sat on his lap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The picture Nick has set as his wallpaper was earlier shared by him on Instagram in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post dedicated to Priyanka. In the photo, Priyanka was seen affectionately leaning on Nick while their daughter Malti sat on his lap. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A fan shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Sweet, the last Jonas Brothers vlog reminds me of a very Jonas Christmas movie. Malti and Priyanka’s voice and Nick’s wallpaper.” Another user commented, “Lots of blessings to this beautiful family.” A third fan wrote, “Love the wallpaper.” About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Sweet, the last Jonas Brothers vlog reminds me of a very Jonas Christmas movie. Malti and Priyanka’s voice and Nick’s wallpaper.” Another user commented, “Lots of blessings to this beautiful family.” A third fan wrote, “Love the wallpaper.” About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The romance between Priyanka and Nick began after Nick messaged her on social media in 2016. The couple soon sparked dating rumours after making several public appearances together in 2017, including at the Met Gala. They got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot later that year in a lavish wedding celebration in Jodhpur that blended Hindu and Christian traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The romance between Priyanka and Nick began after Nick messaged her on social media in 2016. The couple soon sparked dating rumours after making several public appearances together in 2017, including at the Met Gala. They got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot later that year in a lavish wedding celebration in Jodhpur that blended Hindu and Christian traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have often shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

As Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Varanasi in Hyderabad, Nick has been spending time with Malti and even took her along to their Las Vegas concert recently. During the show, he gave a sweet shout-out to his daughter, leaving fans emotional over their father-daughter bond.

Nick is also gearing up for his upcoming US tour, A Night With Nick. Meanwhile, Priyanka continues shooting for Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is slated to release in theatres in April 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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