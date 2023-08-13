Nick Jonas reacts after someone from audience hurls bra at him during New York concert, fans call it 'disgusting'

Singer Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed at the Jonas Brothers' concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday. Several pictures and videos from the show emerged online, but one clip, in which someone from the audience threw a bra at Nick, has not gone down well with fans. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra greets fans at Nick Jonas' concert, tells her security to ‘take it easy’)

Nick reacts after a person throws bra at him

Nick Jonas on stage during his concert in New York.

In the video, posted on Instagram by a fan account, Nick was seen singing wearing a blue shirt and rust-coloured pants. As he looked towards the audience, someone from the crowd hurled a black bra at him on stage which fell near him. The singer paused for a brief moment, looked at the floor and then continued singing.

A few moments later he was seen walking away from the spot. The concert, after this incident, seemingly continued without any halts. The video was posted with the caption, “Some of Nick's pics tonight, and a very cringe fan threw a bra to him during I believe. Wonder when people will grow up and respect artists. Don't throw things at them!”

Fans react to the incident

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "So disrespectful to him and his family…fans need to learn how to respect artists…anyway love to the family and especially our queen Pri." A comment read, "This is so embarrassing. Calling yourself a fan and then hurling a bra at the artist. How disrespectful and disgusting!!"

Artists have been facing similar incidents

This isn't the first time that a person from the audience threw something at an artist. Musicians have faced similar situations throughout the years, however, there is an increase in such incidents in recent years. Recently, a person threw their drink at rapper Cardi B during her Las Vegas concert. She instantly reacted and hurled her mic at the person.

Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone during a concert. Singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan. A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a headline show.

In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage. That same month, Pink was shocked when a fan reportedly placed their mother’s ashes in front of her during one of her live shows. Harry Styles was smacked in the eye by a flying object recently.

