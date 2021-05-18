Nick Jonas reveals details of his bike accident after reports of hospitalisation, says he has a cracked rib

Singer Nick Jonas addressed reports of his hospitalisation over the weekend after being injured while shooting. On Monday, while appearing on a new episode of The Voice, on which he is a coach, he said that he took a ‘spill on a bike’.

“I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” Nick said, according to E! Online. He also detailed his injuries from his bike accident - a ‘cracked rib’ along with ‘a few other bumps and bruises’. He explained his reason to talk about the accident: “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Nick told his fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton that it ‘hurts to laugh’ and asked him to not make him laugh too much. Blake joked that he just wanted to get sympathy votes, and Nick replied that it was a ‘big elaborate plan’.

Meanwhile, Nick also posted a selfie video from the sets of The Voice. “Great performances tonight on @NBCTheVoice! Tune in! #TeamNick #TheVoice,” he wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

While Nick is currently in Los Angeles, his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra is in London for her professional commitments. She has been there for several months, to shoot for various projects, and is currently filming the Amazon spy series Citadel.

Nick released his solo album, Spaceman, earlier this year. In an interview with Apple Music, he said that the songs expressed his love for Priyanka. “Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important,” he said.