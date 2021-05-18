Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan shares ‘very scary’ experience of Cyclone Tauktae: ‘My windows may fly off’
Shruti Haasan had a 'very scary' experience with Cyclone Tauktae.
Shruti Haasan had a ‘very scary’ experience with Cyclone Tauktae.
Shruti Haasan shares ‘very scary’ experience of Cyclone Tauktae: ‘My windows may fly off’

  • Shruti Haasan shared a video, in which she documented her ‘very scary’ experience of Cyclone Tauktae. She was also thankful that she was not alone at home at the time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Actor Shruti Haasan, in a video shared on Instagram Stories, narrated her ordeal as heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. She also expressed gratitude that she did not have to experience it all alone.

“The storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It's very scary. Thank God this didn't happen last lockdown, when I was alone,” Shruti said. In other videos, she showed her windows rattling due to the gusty winds and the heavy rains.

Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai with wind speeds of up to 114 kmph, causing the suspension of flight operations and flooding in many parts of the city.


Shruti is currently living with her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Last week, she shared a collage of photos with him on Instagram and wrote, “Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art #thankful #twopaithyams #yumyumfood #creativity #art #talk #happyvibes.”

Also see: Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares her journey of recovery from Covid-19, watch video

Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Luck. She has been working in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries since then. Her most recent release was the Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab. The last Hindi film she was seen in was The Power, opposite Vidyut Jammwal, which got a direct-to-digital release on Zee5.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti admitted to feeling like an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood at times. “When it comes to the insider-outsider discussion, I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I’m doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they’ll say, ‘Oh, but you’re not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it isn’t. So I have always felt like an outsider,” she said.

shruti haasan cyclone tauktae

