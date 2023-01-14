Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra and he celebrated daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first birthday 'in style'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned one recently. Nick shared details of Malti's first birthday celebration in a new interview. He said the couple rang in Malti's birthday ‘in style’. The singer-actor also spoke about Malti going through 'a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life', and caller her beautiful, amazing and 'the best'. Also read: Nick Jonas says travelling with daughter Malti Marie is ‘pretty funny’

Priyanka and Nick married in Rajasthan in December 2018. They had announced the news of their daughter's birth via a surrogate in January 2022. A few months later the two brought their baby girl home from the hospital after 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Since then, they have been celebrating all of their daughter's milestones – including when she completed six months – and have also been sharing a glimpse into their life as new parents. However, Priyanka Chopra and Nick have avoided sharing pictures of Malti’s face.

Speaking about Malti's first birthday, Nick said on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, “She did (turn 1), over the weekend. We had to celebrate... She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing... the best.”

On January 22 last year, Priyanka had announced that her and Nick had become parents. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Last year, Priyanka and Nick also shared pictures from their first Diwali with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their LA home. Priyanka had written in her caption, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer... From ours to yours. Love and light..."

Priyanka will be soon seen in the series Citadel created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Prime Video. She also stars in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, their film was previously titled Text for You and It's All Coming Back to Me.

