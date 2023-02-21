Nick Jonas reveals what happened when he dropped cake he bought for daughter Malti on Valentine's Day. Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, and shared photos of herself with singer-husband Nick Jonas. The same day, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas spoke about their daughters during an interview backstage. When Nick was asked about his recent Valentine's Day celebrations with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, he revealed how he goofed up by dropping the cake he bought for her. Also read: Priyanka Chopra dances in her place as Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Last month, little Malti made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The one-year-old attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30, where she sat on mom Priyanka's lap as her dad and uncles accepted their star. Recently, Priyanka shared a cute photo of Malti as the family celebrated Valentine's Day together. "My forever Valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones…" she wrote in her Instagram caption.

When asked about his daughter Malti, and how they celebrated Valentine's Day 2023, Nick told Extra, "I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine's Day is all about – giving back."

Until recently, Priyanka and Nick had been careful to hide Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face in the photos they shared of their little girl, who was born via a surrogate in January 2022. However, since last month, the parents have shared glimpses of their daughter's face in their social media posts. Priyanka had opened up about motherhood to British Vogue magazine in a cover story published in January 2023. The feature included a photo of the mother and daughter wearing matching red dresses.

In the interview, Priyanka had detailed how Malti arrived a trimester early, and spent the first few months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “She was so small, smaller than my hand... I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her," Priyanka recalled.

In December 2018, Nick and Priyanka married in a lavish three-day celebration in Rajasthan, and went on to host a few wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as the US.

