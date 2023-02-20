Priyanka Chopra dances in her place as Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas, says 'you are the wings...'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert on Sunday. She not just enjoyed the show but also cheered for husband Nick Jonas from among the audience and grooved in her place as he performed on stage. A video shared on a fan account shows Priyanka totally lost in the mood and grooving at her place. She was in a shimmery black dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat. Nick was twinning with her in a black silt co-ord set. Also read: Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti's face on Instagram as well, cuddles with her in bed

Nick Jonas shared several candid pictures with Priyanka Chopra and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it, “Vegas with you” along with a heart emoticon. Sharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “You are the wings I need to fly away”.

Nick Jonas shared pics with Priyanka Chopra from Las Vegas.

The couple's fan account also shared a fan's post in which it was claimed that Priyanka met the fan and their cancer survivor mother and asked them if they needed anything at the concert. The fan praised Priyanka for her goodness towards strangers.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared two pictures with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she spent all her time in Las Vegas with the baby. One picture also showed Nick Jonas in the frame as he lied in bed with the two of them. Priyanka captioned it, “Days like this" along with a heart emoticon.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year. She was born pre-mature and was in hospital for around 100 days before coming home. After keeping her face hidden for a year, the couple finally revealed her face last month at an event in Los Angeles where the Jonas Brothers got their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Priyanka is currently looking forward to her Hollywood film, Love Again. The trailer of the film was recently released online. It stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and will hit theatres in the US on May 12. She also has Russo Brothers' web series Citadel lined up for release this year. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Ending Things and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

