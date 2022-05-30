Nick Jonas says he's 'grateful' for daughter Malti Marie: 'Trying to be as thoughtful as you can be for your family'

Nick Jonas, musician and husband of actor Priyanka Chopra, has revealed that after becoming a father the 'weight of everything is much more intense'. In a new interview, Nick spoke about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, saying he's grateful. He also talked about the recent Texas shooting that killed 19 children and two adults. (Also Read | Nick Jonas says he ‘sings old classics’ for Malti, Priyanka Chopra ‘plays songs for her on iPod or whatever’)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier in 2022. On Instagram, they informed their followers about the news. Their post read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Speaking with Variety in a new interview, Nick said, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

Nick shared that Texas and similar tragedies are harder, now that he has become a father. About the shooting, he said, “As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost. I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this."

Earlier in May, Priyanka gave the first glimpse of Malti Marie on Instagram. Priyanka hugged her daughter as Nick looked at them. A part of her caption read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also... there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you," she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the action film Ending Things. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

