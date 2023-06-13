Nick Jonas shares the cutest pic with daughter Malti, fans thank him for properly showing her face

Singer-actor Nick Jonas made his fans' morning on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to share a precious photo with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This is the second time he's shared a clear look at her face. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic with Nick Jonas and Malti) Nick Jonas and Malti Marie have the same ears? Fans think so.

Nick Jonas' cute post

The photo shared by Nick showed him in a blingy black jacket, carrying Malti in his arms. She is wearing a blue frock and looking into the camera while Nick looks dotingly at her. He captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

Reactions to the picture

Fans of the singer loved seeing the photo. Many called Malti Nick's ‘twin’. “Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable,” wrote one. “The Twin...beautiful daughter...she's face,ear,skin same as you,” read another comment. “Your mini me! She is beautiful,” commented another. Even singer Alisha Chinai commented, “Every bit her Daddy’s Girl.” A fan also saw a bit of Malti's mom Priyanka Chopra in her. “Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama,” read the comment.

A fan also thanked Nick for sharing a clear picture of Malti, unlike Priyanka's more partially-concealed photos. “Priyanka hasn’t once shown her full face in her social media inspite of we all know how she looks through the paparazzi photos yet this is second time Nick has done it,” they wrote. A fan wrote, “I still can't believe he is now a dad.”

Nick and Priyanka's baby

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and welcomed Malti into their lives last year. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick gave a shoutout to Priyanka, calling her “incredible mother.” "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day," Nick captioned the post, adding a glimpse of Priyanka's adorable moments spent with their daughter Malti Marie.

Even on Father's Day, he thanked Priyanka for all she does for the family. Speaking to People magazine, he said, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I’m going to try to adopt that from him. We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true.”

He added, “And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It’s more about her that day than me.”

