Nicki Minaj spars with Kanye West over New Body collab split, ‘the train has left..’

It seems the much-anticipated song New Body by Kanye West has been delayed, leaving fans disappointed. The setback occurred as Nicki Minaj declined Kanye's request to use her verse in the new track, and the rapper made it clear that she wouldn't be granting the permission. Kanye had previewed the elusive song, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, at a Vultures listening party in Miami earlier this week.

On December 15, Kanye West, who recently released his comeback track Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, posted a screenshot on social media. The screenshot revealed a one-sided text conversation between Kanye and the Vampire singer discussing the clearance of New Body on the upcoming album. Fans eagerly anticipated a response from Nicki, but after hours of waiting, the rapper held a live session and announced that she was no longer interested.

Fans rushed onto the live session to question her about the song, to which the Pink Friday 2 crooner replied “That train has left the station. No disrespect in anyway. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years? Come on guys.”

Kanye West's album release still up in the air

Disappointed fans vented on social media, claiming that they expected something similar would have happened because, as of now, the musician has never released his album on time. A fan wrote “KANYE said he’ll drop today ,WHERE IS THE ALBUM ????”, others wrote “It’s midnight and the album didn’t drop…”, “Hope that I wake up to a new Kanye album”, “y’all still believed kanye would drop on time in big 2023?”

Nicki Minaj rants on Billboard slashing the sales of Pink Friday 2

Fans think Kanye picked a bad day to request the song from the already irritated Niki, who previously lashed out at Billboard for being treated "unfairly."Nicki Minaj revealed that despite Pink Friday 2 selling 300,000 copies in its first week, Billboard decided to deduct 100,000 copies due to a contest where participants had to show proof of buying four copies of the album.

