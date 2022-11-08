Nikhil Dsouza admits Bollywood offers are drying up: Labels have take over completely

It’s his 12th year in the music industry, however, singer Nikhil Dsouza admits offers from Bollywood have dried up for him. In the last two years, Dsouza merely had a handful of releases. “Yeah that’s true,” he replies when asked if there’s a lack of offers from Bollywood.

“The scene has intrinsically changed in Bollywood,” Dsouza starts and goes on to explain, “The labels have properly taken over. About nine years ago, these labels started signing singers to themselves. So, what started to happen is that it’s only those singers who get to sing the big song in the film. The reason being that the label gains a lot from the singers, from whatever they do. They own everything, even the live shows which is the main income. Which means if you are not with the label, there are low chances of you getting a big song in the film. You might get a tertiary song somewhere that is not even marketed well. The labels won’t promote a song with an artists that is not signed to them.”

The Aate Jaate singer reveals that his focus has “always been independent music” in order to sustain his creativity. “I have remained unsigned for very reason because I do a lot of indie music. I would have to seriously compromise if I sign with a major label, so that’s the reason you don’t hear my voice very much. You probably won’t hear any big songs coming from me in films for a while now, unless things change on that front.”

Dsouza recently collaborated with Pune based band Easy Wanderlings for a song and also crooned for Saathiya, a track in Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli.