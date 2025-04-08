Noted folk dancer, Padma Shri Ram Sahay Panday dies at 92

Internationally renowned folk dance artist Ram Sahay Panday, a Padma Shri recipient, died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district early on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 92. Ram Sahay Panday died at a hospital in Sagar.

The veteran Rai folk artist died at a hospital in Sagar, the sources said. The artist from Bundelkhand popularised the Rai folk dance for 60 years, mixing it with the tunes of Mridangam.

Ram Sahay, a resident of Sagar district, had delivered more than 100 performances in 18 countries, according to sources.

The artist received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2022. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over his death.

The CM said Ram Sahay adopted the field of art in adverse circumstances and had many achievements by following his passion against the tide.

He got recognition for the Rai folk dance of Bundelkhand in India as well as other countries, the CM added.