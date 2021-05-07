Home / Entertainment / Music / Noted music composer Vanraj Bhatia, known for his work in Tamas and Wagle Ki Duniya, dies
Noted music composer Vanraj Bhatia, known for his work in Tamas and Wagle Ki Duniya, dies

Vanraj Bhatia had won the National Film Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's Tamas in 1988 and the Padma Shri in 2012.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:40 PM IST
(File picture) Vanraj Bhatia had been struggling with poor health and financial constraints.(Mint)

Well-known music composer Padma Shri Vanraj Bhatia died on Friday at the age of 93. The veteran musician was reportedly battling poor health and financial constraints.

As per reports, his health further deteriorated for the last couple of months while he remained with only a little activity at his home, where he ultimately passed away.

The legendary composer had won the National Film Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's Tamas in 1988 and the Padma Shri in 2012. He carved a niche for himself with his distinct notes in the seventies and the eighties in the art cinema circuit.

Union Textiles Minister and former actor Smriti Irani tweeted about Vanraj Bhatia's demise writing, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. Om Shanti."

Born on May 31, 1927, in Mumbai, Bhatia studied western classical music at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Paris Conservatory. He returned to India in 1959 and started working as a Reader in Western musicology at the University of Delhi.

He was also one of the pioneers of spiritual music with albums such as Bhagavad Gita and Anant. He had more than 7000 advertising jingles to his credit. In 1972, Bhatia composed the background music for his first Shyam Benegal film, Ankur.

His television show compositions included Khandan, Tamas, Wagle Ki Duniya, Naqab, Lifeline, and Banegi Apni Baat, but his most iconic compositions for television was for Bharat Ek Khoj.

