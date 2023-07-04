‘Notting Hill’ star Hugh Grant attends Blackpink concert, declares himself ‘rabid blink’ fan

Hugh Grant attended Blackpink concert at BST Hyde Park, with his daughter on Sunday. During their concert, the South Korean girl group wooed a huge crowd of 65,000 fans with their amazing performance, singing hits like Shut Down and Pink Venom. Blackpink became the first-ever Korean group to headline a major music festival in the United Kingdom.

Hugh Grant attended Blackpink concert at BST Hyde Park, with his daughter on Sunday. (File)

After attending the event, Grant declared himself a 'rabid' fan of Blackpink. He went on to use the 'Blink' nickname with which the band declares its fanbase, calling himself a 'rabid blink' fan. Notably, the term "Blink" is combination of the words Black and Pink which together make the name "Blackpink".

A video clip of Grant from the concert went viral on social media, in which is seen wearing a Blackpink hoodie while up on a terrace at the concert venue.

Twitter account "Blackpink Global Fanbase" shared the video clip and wrote "British Actor, Hugh Grant declares he’s a “rabid Blink” after attending @BLACKPINK concert. #BLACKPINK headlined @BSTHydePark last night - but there was one rather unexpected British star in the audience.. And none other than Hugh Grant!"

The English actor tweeted "Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer."

By heart hammer, Grant referred to Blackpink's light-up pink hammer with heart-shaped ends, known as BI-Ping-Bong, which was a major hit among the fans at the concert.

Fans of Grant and Blackpink got excited on seeing the actor at the band's concert. Many took to Twitter and expressed their joy.

"Omg my fav actor is a blink," posted one user.

"Welcome to the family!," wrote another fan.

"Oh my God this is too cute," commented a third fan.