If you have been scrolling through your explore page on Instagram, you would’ve heard the song Tere Vaaste from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, on almost every alternated reel. It has been trending on social media since the actor duo began promoting the film. With over 3 million reels and way more than 100 million views, the song has surely caught on online.

One can never be sure of how a song will perform: Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya on Tere Vaaste raking in millions on social media

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who penned the song, is over the moon that the song is being appreciated by listeners. He says, “I am really happy about the response that the song has got. Nothing is more reassuring and satisfying for us as artistes than the audience appreciates and enjoys our work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 46-year-old shares that the song, which was composed and sung by Sachin-Jigar, “was created in Dubai by the duo” as he wrote the lyrics in Mumbai. Singers Varun Jain, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi have also lent their voice.

Ask if he was expecting the song to be such a hit, and he says, “One can never be sure of how a song will perform. Every song has its destiny and its fate lies in the hands of the listeners.” The iconic hook step that has been recreated by all and sundry, was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the process of writing the song, Bhattacharya says, “I really enjoyed writing this song. But, I wasn’t given a brief for the song other than the film needed a fun yet light love song. I wanted to write a song for those romantics who are sincere and ready to walk that extra mile for their beloved yet are lazy. If you hear the lyrics in the chorus and the antra, you will realise that he is ready to do the work for his lover only if she isn’t convinced by his logic of not going to actually get the stars and moon for her. I am glad that people listened and connected with the lyrics.”

The Kesariya lyricist, who isn’t “social media savvy at all” believes that social media is one of the ways to judge if a song is doing well. “I may have a negligible presence online but from what I can gauge these days, social media plays a significant role in how songs reach and connect with people. And this song has sure caught on, on Insta reels and YouTube shorts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}