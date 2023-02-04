Padma Bhushan awardee Vani Jairam dies at 77 in Chennai, D Imman says 'can’t accept the hard-hitting reality'

Veteran singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her residence in Chennai at the age of 77. News agency ANI cited the Thousand Lights Police officials and confirmed her death. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year. The police are yet to share details on the cause of her death.

Taking to Twitter, D Imman shared a picture with the late singer. In the photo, the duo stood next to each other inside a room.

D Imman captioned the post, "Can’t accept the hard-hitting reality that Legendary Singer Vani Jairam Amma is no more. We miss you Amma. Met her and recorded for my upcoming film Malai last August. And I’m shocked to know that she’s no more today. My prayers. May Her soul Rest in Peace. -D.Imman."

ANI quoted Vani's domestic help Malarkodi as saying, "I rang the bell five times at Vani Jairam's residence. But she didn't open the door. Even my husband called her up but she didn't receive the call. It's only she who stays at this residence."

Vani Jairam was a legendary singer from Tamil Nadu with over 20,000 songs in 18 languages to her credit. Her career started in 1971 and spanned over five decades. Vani has sung in several languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Assameese, and Bengali.

She also won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times. The song Mere To Giridhar Gopal in Meera (1979) won her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She sang several Hindi songs such as More Saajan Souten Ghar from Pakeezah (1972), Dulhan Badi Jadugarni, a duet with Asha Bhosle in Aaina (1977), Pyar Kabhi Kam Na Karna Sanam, a duet with Kishore Kumar in the film Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (1973), Zindagi Mein Aap Aaye, a duet with Mukesh in Chhalia (1973), Teri Jheel Si Gehri from film Dhuan Ki Lakeer, a duet with Nitin Mukesh, and the solo song Aa Balam composed by Kalyan-Anand in Dharm Aur Qanoon.

Vani also sang several songs composed by OP Nayyar from the film Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (1978) including duets with Mohammed Rafi and also with Uttara Kelkar and Pushpa Pagdhare. She sang the duet song Maine Tumhe Paa Liya with Mohammed Rafi composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal in Jurm Aur Sazaa, and a duet with Manna Dey in Parinay (1974) composed by Jaidev and the solo song Pee Kahan in Solva Sawan (1979) by Jaidev.

