Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Padma Shri award: Adnan Sami thanks Asha Bhosle, says she 'played a very important role in my career'
music

Padma Shri award: Adnan Sami thanks Asha Bhosle, says she 'played a very important role in my career'

Padma Shri award: Adnan Sami has said that Asha Bhosle played a vital role in his career. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Adnan Sami spoke on Asha Bhosle after receiving the Padma Shri award.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:17 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Singer Adnan Sami thanked veteran singer Asha Bhosle after he was honoured with the Padma Shri award. He said that she played a very important role in his career. Adnan Sami was the lead actor of Pakistani film Sargam (1995) in which Asha Bhosle sang a song. They later collaborated for Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao (2000).

Adnan Sami received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi. Adnan, who accompanied by his wife Roya Faryabi, wore a black sherwani with golden embroidery around the neck at the event. 

In an interview with The Quint, Adnan Sami expressed his gratitude towards his family and Asha Bhosle after receiving the award. “Apart from my father, my mother, and my wife Roya (Sami Khan), I would like to thank everybody I’ve met in my life. Also, everybody who has worked with me, especially Asha Bhosle because my first record that came out in India was a duet with her. She played a very important role in my career,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

He also said, "I wouldn’t have gotten this honour if not for the love I’ve received from the people of India. This is one of the most prestigious and incredible moments of my life and I’ll never be able to thank God enough for it...You know, we’re in Delhi and it’s one of my favourite places in the world because some of the most amazing things have happened to me in Delhi. I got my citizenship here. I got my Padma Shri here. We’re celebrating with family and friends. (I’ll) keep pinching myself till it sinks in.”

After being conferred with Padma Shri, Adnan spoke to news agency ANI and said, "Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well."

Also Read | Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri awards. See pics

Adnan is known for his songs including Lift Kara De, Kabhi Toh Nazar Mila and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, among many others. Born in Pakistan, he applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adnan sami padma shri award padma shri asha bhosle
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS' Jin releases special music video, fans show love

5

Kangana Ranaut receives her Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Jasleen Royal calls out gender disparity in the music industry

Lucky Ali: I want to stay far away from politics
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP