Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch attacked by a bear while sleeping in her tent: ‘She is recovering from her wounds’

In a shocking incident, Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was attacked by a bear while she was sleeping in her tent in Skardu. Taking to her Instagram account, her team shared an official confirmation and stated what happened. After the incident, the singer was rushed to the hospital and is currently out of danger. Quratulain Balouch was in Skardu when the incident took place.

Bear attacks Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch

The statement also shared that Quratulain didn't suffer any fractures and is recovering from her wounds. "I am truly grateful to everyone pouring love and prayers for Quratulain. Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in the flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan that were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS)," it read.

What happened to Quratulain

It also confirmed that Quratulain is "out of danger" now. "On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger," added the statement.

Quratulain is stable now

"Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully, there were no fractures, and she is recovering from her wounds. She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed till she recovers. Requesting all for prayers. Team QB," concluded the statement. The caption simply read, "Official statement."

Quratulain's show postponed too

Following the incident, Quratulain's show was also postponed. The official Instagram page of Events by OB shared that her show on September 19 was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." It added that a new date will be announced soon.

About Quratulain

Quratulain became famous for her song Humsafar for the serial Woh Humsafar Tha. She has sung many songs such as Roshan Sitara, Tere Nal Main Layian, Naina Tere, Morey Saiyaan, Jannat Sa Aggay, Sammi Meri Waar, Baliye, Faasle, Laal Meri Pat, Latthay Di Chaadar and Mundiya, among others. In 2016, she made her debut in Bollywood with the song Kaari Kaari (Pink).