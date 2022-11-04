Palak Muchhal, Mithoon wedding: Pre-wedding festivities kickstart with haldi and mehendi ceremonies. See pics

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon in November. The two have worked together in Aashiqui 2. Ahead of the d-day, the singer now kickstarted pre-wedding festivities with her family and friends. Also read: This is a very good time for independent music. People have been receiving it with all their heart: Palak Muchhal

Pictures from Palak’s haldi ceremonies have now surfaced online. Shared by her brother, Palash Muchhal and actor Sheeba, the bride-to-be is seen as beautiful as ever in a yellow lehenga with flower accessories. In one photo, Palash is seen happily applying haldi on the cheeks of his sister. His post read, “Behen ki Haldi #PalMit.”

Meanwhile, Sheeba also dropped more inside pictures from the haldi ceremony. The bride squad dressed in shades of yellow and posin with Palak. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is also a part of the gang. Sharing the pictures, Sheeba wrote, “Team Bride #PalMit #haldiceremony."

Meanwhile, pictures from the mehendi ceremony have also arrived from the paparazzi. For the mehendi night, Palak opted for a teal lehenga as she happily got her hands adorned with henna. She posed with family members and friends attending her intimate celebration.

Palak and Mithoon will reportedly head towards the singer’s hometown Indore after their wedding in Mumbai. They will be hosting a wedding reception here. Meanwhile, their wedding is likely to be attended by several celebrities, such as Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and more.

Palak has been in the industry for years. Some of her hit songs are Meri Aashiqui, Chaahu Main Ya Na and Teri Meri Kahaani among others. Mithoon, on the other hand, has composed music for popular films like Kalyug, Lamhaa, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh to name a few.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.