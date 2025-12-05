Palak Muchhal says ‘families have been through a lot’ with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding put on hold

Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23. However, their wedding was postponed after Smriti's father was admitted to hospital. Now, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal has spoken about how the families are coping. Palak Muchhal says the families are trying to be strong after Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding got postponed.

Palak Muchhal on Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding being postponed

In a conversation with Filmfare, Palak discussed how both families are dealing with the situation. She said, “I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong.”

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding postponed

On November 23, Palash and Smriti’s wedding was abruptly put on hold after Smriti's father was rushed to the hospital in Sangli after he suffered heart attack-like symptoms. A day later, concerns grew as Palash was also admitted to the hospital. The music composer and Smriti's father have now been discharged.

Soon after the wedding was postponed, rumours arose that Palash had cheated on Smriti. The composer was accused of being involved with the wedding choreographer. However, the choreographers whose names were linked to Palash, Gulnaaz and Nandika Dwivedi clarified that they had no role in the wedding being postponed. The couple has maintained silence on the matter and has yet to announce a new wedding date.

Recently, Krayonz Entertainment, the event management company handling the high-profile ceremony, shared a note on their official Instagram account. It read, “We don't cross the finish line in every match of life that we play, but it’s always the sportsman spirit that counts. Our team played hard, with joy and pride, and they all certainly deserve a mention! Will see you soon, Champion.” Palak had earlier confirmed that the wedding was postponed and requested privacy for both families.