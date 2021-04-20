Palash Sen: Always followed Covid protocol but still got infected, it made me think a lot!

“I started my isolation period with a lot of questions and anger in my heart. I had just taken my first vaccine shot, always followed the Covid protocol, and done my utmost to build my immunity. Still getting infected made me think a lot!” says Euphoria frontman Palash Sen, who tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the first dose of the preventive vaccine, and is currently isolated in his clinic’s basement in Delhi.

Some people said the pandemic isolation allowed them to be more creative while for some it’s been stressful. “When I went into isolation, I carried my guitar along. I’ve been composing for our upcoming album, and my time alone in the clinic has given me a different perspective towards my songwriting. Also, I’m writing ideas for the films I want to make; it is a working brain full of ideas, and God has always ensured that I keep thinking, creating and dreaming. I’m isolated but not idle,” laughs Sen, who is keeping his spirits high in many ways. “I’m listening to Rock n Roll, reading Asterix comics, and obviously a lot of laughs. It’s amazing how laughter can uplift your spirits in an instant. I also have been composing and playing the guitar a lot. And who doesn’t love napping and eating and then napping some more?”

As the second wave of Covid hits harder with many states once again opting for night curfew or complete lockdown, Sen mulls on how this would impact the music industry. “Covid has already impacted us quite badly. Most of the musicians haven’t earned properly for over a year now. There are hardly any other opportunities in sight, in the near future. The live music business was the first to be shut down, and it will be the last to be restored. I just sincerely hope that the government decides to help the musicians in need,” says the singer, who had restarted live performances with his band, just a few months ago.

On how Euphoria is planning to regroup, the songwriter opines, “Recovery is on top of the priority list. Delhi and Bombay have both gone into severe lockdown so I’ve requested all my band members to follow the guidelines and work from home. We were in the middle of recording our album, which will have to be pushed now. We will be working from home and exchanging ideas over video calls now. It’s important that we as responsible citizens do what’s required in these tough times.”

Sen also has plans to educate people on how to deal with the virus, based on his personal experience. He opines, “We the people are the biggest problem! Most don’t follow any protocol — from markets to shaadis to house parties to Kumbh mela — it seems people don’t really care. I believe that Covid is not dangerous; stupidity and arrogance is. The only way to fight the virus is through behaviour change, the sooner the better!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter