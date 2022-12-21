Palash Sen: I should be an example for all independent musicians

Palash Sen recently dropped a new single called Kesariya Baalma and to everyone’s surprise, the singer on Instagram revealed that the track was originally composed and written 18 years ago, and was recorded 17 years ago. Confessing that he’s in a euphoric state of mind, Sen tells us why he felt it was the right time to release this track.

“Somehow, all our albums at the time were performing so well, I couldn’t find the right spot for Kesariya Baalma. Every song has a right time to be out in the open. The entire song completed its journey in 17 years — jis cheez ke liye wo song likha gaya tha, wo cheez khatam ho gayi,” he shares.

Asked if the song would have relevance in today’s times and connect with the youth, Sen sounds sure and says, “It was re-recorded with slightly modern sounds keeping the soul intact. At this time, all the old songs are being remixed and everyone is listening to them. There must be a reason. No one is making melody these days.”

Expressing disappointment at the quality of songs being churned out, the Euphoria frontman adds, “Such bad music is coming out. People are hungry for good music, and stunning videos and Kesariya Baalma just took everybody on a roller coaster ride.”

Perhaps that’s the reason Sen has always maintained that he will be an independent musician no matter what, and won’t associate himself with any label. “I feel a musician loses his creative freedom with a record label. We have a set way of doing things and if I go to a label, they’ll of course tell me what kind of music to make as per the latest trends but to be honest iss samay kuch nahi chal raha hai. Paisa daal ke views badate raho . You’re then forcing people to listen your song. So, I don’t see a point why I should go to a label when I’ve always been independent. I should be an example for all the independent musicians,” says the singer.

While Sen hasn’t really collaborated with other artistes, he clarifies that he isn’t averse to the idea. “I’d love to team up with rappers like Raftaar, King, EPR or Badshah but I will do it when the two genres meet somewhere in the middle. None of the artistes have to compromise,” says Sen, who has joined hands with Shubha Mudgal, Shalmali Kholgade and Shruti Pathak among others for his next album.

As someone who has always refrained from giving music for Bollywood films, we ask if he has any plans of working in the industry: “I will be very happy to go [to Bollywood] but the conditions have to be mine,” he ends.