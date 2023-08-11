Paramore cancels North American tour due to Hayley Williams' health

Paramore fans who were looking forward to seeing the band live in Portland and Salt Lake City will have to wait a little longer, as the group has announced the cancellation of the remaining dates of their North American “This Is Why” tour.

Hayley Williams(Penske Media via Getty Images)

The reason behind this decision is the health condition of lead singer Hayley Williams, who has been suffering from a lung infection that has worsened over time.

The 34-year-old shared the news with her followers on social media, explaining that she had hoped to recover after postponing four shows in late July, but her body did not heal enough to continue performing. She said that she had been doing everything in her power to fight the infection and deliver a good show for her fans, but she realized that it was “past the point of wanting to push through”. She also revealed that she was at risk of causing “long-term damage” to her lungs if she did not take care of herself.

“I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support,” Williams wrote in a statement posted on Paramore’s official accounts.

The “All I wanted” star also apologized to the fans who had already made travel plans to attend the concerts, especially those who were camping in Portland. She said that she really tried to “kick this shit”, but it got “a little scary” during their last show in Seattle on Aug. 9.

The “This Is Why” tour started in May and featured over 30 shows across the US and Canada. It was supposed to end on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, but now the band will have to reschedule the affected dates. Fans who bought tickets for the canceled shows will be able to get refunds at point of purchase.

Paramore is expected to resume their tour later this fall, with several dates planned in Europe, Asia, and Australia. The band has not announced any changes to their international schedule yet, but they will likely update their fans on their website and social media accounts.

We wish Hayley Williams a speedy recovery and hope to see Paramore back on stage soon!