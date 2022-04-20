Pawandeep Rajan: Success of my singles made me realise that my work is being loved

Singer-composer Pawandeep Rajan says his life is and will be all about music.

“When in hills, in my village, I never thought that one day my passion and love for music will take me places. Now, when I get to share stage with legendry musicians and make music in hi-tech studios, at times it feels as if I’m living a dream. It’s unbelievable how my life took 360 degrees turn after winning the singing reality show and helped me take my music far and wide,” says the winner Indian Idol 12.

Rajan has also been composing songs along with singing for various projects.

“Music in any form is a yes for me. Be it composing, playing instruments or singing! What matters to me at the end of the day is that I am head down connected with music. I am working on a number of projects including albums, singles and film music. Composing and singing both are two sides of the same coin and I enjoy both equally. Composing gives me chance to work with other artistes and I get to learn in the process. Success of my singles like Yaad, Fursat and Mazoor Dil have made me realise that my work is being liked and loved,” says singer of Tere Liye from the film Romeo & Bullet and O Saiyyonii from Himesh Ke Dil Se The Album.

He is currently all set to be part of reality TV yet again.

“I am reality TV protégé so I know how important it is for youngsters like me, who come from nowhere, to make a name in the industry. Same way this time we are getting an opportunity to mentor kids for Superstar Singer 2. In a way, I have got to an early chance to give back whatever I have learnt,” he concludes.