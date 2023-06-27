Pink stunned as fan throws mother's ashes on stage during London concert at Hyde Park | Video

Pink's concert in London took an unexpected turn when a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes on stage. The incident occurred during her performance of "Just Like A Pill" at the BST Hyde Park festival, leaving the singer visibly stunned. While fans have often showered Pink with gifts during her shows, this particular item sparked a different reaction.

In a video capturing the moment, the 43-year-old artist can be seen hesitatingly picking up the bag of human remains thrown onto the stage.

Addressing the fan, Pink asks, "This is your mum?" Clearly taken aback, she expresses uncertainty about how to feel about the situation. After a brief pause, she places the bag back down and continues with her song.

The incident occurred as Pink brought her Summer Carnival tour to London for two nights as part of the British Summer Time festival. Alongside performing her well-known hits like "Raise Your Glass" and "Just Give Me A Reason," the singer captivated the audience with her costume changes and acrobatics.

Expressing her gratitude, Pink took to Twitter to share her joy of performing in front of her fans. She wrote, "@BSTHydePark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you. I am never not grateful. #blessedbeyondbelief #summercarnivaltour #weouthere."

Fans also shared their memorable experiences from the concert, with one attendee revealing that it was their son's first concert. This particular song held great meaning for their family as their son, who has Cerebral Palsy, had overcome numerous challenges to stand and dance with his sister. Pink responded to the heartfelt message, expressing her love and appreciation for the touching moment.

The incident with the fan's mother's ashes overshadowed what was otherwise a thrilling and successful concert for Pink. The BST Hyde Park festival will continue hosting a lineup of renowned artists, including Blackpink, Guns N' Roses, Take That, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Billy Joel.

