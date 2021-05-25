Priyanka Chopra thinks the new Jonas Brothers-Marshmello song is pure fire. Watch video

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello have dropped their new music video, titled Leave Before You Love Me. Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a clip of himself from the music video, which got an enthusiastic reaction from his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The actor dropped heart and fire emojis taking to the comments section of Nick's post. Nick captioned the clip, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe video is here! Let's get it! @marshmellomusic."

The video of the song starts with Nick sitting alone inside a subway train. He then joins his bandmates -- brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas -- as well as Marshmello on the platform of the train, and later on a roof at night. The song was released on YouTube and it has garnered over half-a-million views so far.

The song is about moving on after a heartbreak, with lyrics that go, "Dancing on the edge ’bout to take it too far/It’s messing with my head how I mess with your heart."

They debuted the song live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The band also performed a medley of their songs -- Sucker, Only Human, Remember This, and What a Man Gotta Do.

Nick, who also hosted the show, had dropped an appreciation post on Instagram for Priyanka, who showed up to support him after his recent injury. It read, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra."

"I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year," it concluded.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers will embark on their Remember This US tour starting on August 20, 2021 at Las Vegas' Park Theater.