Raima Sen on her risque photoshoot: 'I'm not shy, have done bolder shoots than this'

  • Raima Sen has said that she was unfazed by a risque photoshoot she did recently, as she has done 'bolder shoots' in the past.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Actor Raima Sen has said that she was 'comfortable' posing for a risque photoshoot, as she isn't a 'shy person'. Earlier this week, she shared pictures from a shoot, conducted by photographer Tathagata Ghosh.

Raima wore a pair of jeans in the shots, as she peered over her shoulder. She held a piece of cloth over her torso. In an interview, she also clarified that the shoot took place prior to the lockdown.

"I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures. Come on, they were not that (emphasises) bold. Plus, I am not a shy person," she told a leading daily. She added, "I have done bolder shoots than this." She said that the shoot was conducted on May 15, on the terrace of her building.


Raima was recently seen in a supporting role in Amazon Prime Video series The Last Hour. She will also be seen in Mai, a Netflix project produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she admitted that while she got her break in the film industry because she came from an industry family, she didn't immediately get '100 offers' after that. “Had things been that easier, then I would’ve been the top actress, too,” she said.

Also read: Raima Sen: Had things been easier for star kids, I would have been the top actress

“But, that was it. I didn’t get like 100 film offers immediately after that. I had to struggle, and I’m still trying hard. In between, I went to Kolkata and worked in Bengali films. Bollywood does appreciate regional films and actors, they do recognise me for Chokher Bali (2002) and The Japanese Wife (2010), but that isn’t the criteria to get Bollywood films. You constantly need to prove yourself,” she added.

