Singer Alfaz 'out of danger', Honey Singh thanks police for arresting culprits

Punjabi singer Alfaaz was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab after getting injured on Saturday. On Sunday, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh shared on Instagram that Alfaz is now ‘out of danger’ after he suffered multiple injuries. Honey Singh shared that Alfaaz was hit by a tempo, as he thanked Mohali Police for nabbing the culprits. Also read: Honey Singh's divorce with Shalini Talwar finalised

“Special thanks to Mohali police, who caught the culprits, who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night. Alfaaz is now out of danger too," Honey Singh wrote on Instagram Stories. Alfaaz was injured after a speeding vehicle hit him while he stood at the side of road on Banur Landran highway outside Pal Dabha. Accused Vicky, resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula, Haryana was arrested by Mohali police on Sunday. The singer is out of danger, confirmed news agency ANI.

Yo Yo Honey Singh shared an update about Alfaz's health on Instagram Stories.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the vehicle, which hit Alfaz, was being driven by a former employee of the dhaba, who was trying to flee with it over a payment dispute with the eatery’s owner, said police. The singer was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, with multiple injuries on the head, arms and legs, and is now out of danger.

In his statement to the police on Sunday, Alfaz had said he had visited the dhaba for dinner with his friends Teji, Kuljit and Gurpreet. There, he saw a former employee of the dhaba, Vicky, arguing with the dhaba owner to settle his dues. He urged the owner to settle the dispute, before leaving to relieve himself outside. Mohali Police has lodged an FIR against Vicky under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police Station.

