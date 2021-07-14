Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rahul Vaidya: Not bothered about the attention on our relationship or wedding

Days before his wedding to Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya talks about the wedding madness and how it has made him realise why people marry only once.
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya is hands-on in arranging and coordinating everything for his wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are days away from walking the aisle and the wedding madness seems to have enveloped them. “The frenzy has made me realise why people marry only once in their lives,” quips the groom-to-be. The singer is hands-on in arranging and coordinating everything for his wedding. “There are so many things still pending and I am looking into every minute detail. I want to do everything personally which is why everything is going down to the wire. Shaadi mein bahut mehnat lag rahi hai. Dating ke liye papad nahin belane pade, shaadi ke liye papad bele hai. During dating never had to do much and things happened smoothly. But wedding is an affair which involves family and so it takes more time and effort,” he says.

The couple has invited very limited people for their July 16 wedding as they opted for a low-key wedding due to the pandemic. Friends and cousins have been rehearsing daily for days now. Vaidya reveals, “My mother and Disha’s mum will be performing and my parents too will perform on a song. Our wedding on 16th, will be followed by a small function for close friends and family the evening, who I won’t be able to invite for the wedding.”

Ever since the Vaidya and Parmar made their relationship official, their fans have been lapping up details about them. In fact, they even created a hashtag #Dishrul which has crossed a million. With so much attention on their relation, ask him if it gets a bit too much at times and he replies, “The hashtag was fan created and was done with so much love. It is awesome and special. As for attention on the wedding or our relationship, I don’t take it any other way than being happy about it. Celebrities work all their lives for attention, so I never get bothered about the attention on our relationship or wedding. It is the most special day of my life and I am glad that so many people want to know about our special day! It doesn’t pressurise or burdened at all. I never cry about getting attention but yes, at times it gets difficult but that is part and parcel of being a public figure.”

The couple hasn’t decided on their honeymoon yet as he has three music videos to shoot while Parmar too has some pending work. “We would love to go to Switzerland or Austria but it won’t be possible for a while due to the pandemic. We wouldn’t mind going to Goa and chilling for a week, maybe,” he concludes.

