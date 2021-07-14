Rahul Vaidya reacts as photographers tell him they've got 'tests' done, will be at his wedding

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 first runners-up Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar. They will marry on July 16. A video, shared by a paparazzo account, shows Rahul smiling and reacting as photographers tell him that they will attend his wedding and have got their coronavirus 'tests' done.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya got clicked in his car. They requested him to pose for them. Getting off his car, he readily posed for the cameramen. As some voices are heard congratulating him on his upcoming wedding, a voice is heard telling him: Hum log sab aa rahe hain shaadi mein. Corona checkup bhi karaa liya hai (We will be there at your wedding. We have got our coronavirus checkup done too)."

Rahul smiled as he heard them say so, flashed a thumbs up sign before leaving the spot.

The couple will tie the knot on July 16 in what appears to be a low-key affair. Very limited guests have been invited owing to the pandemic. Speaking on the preparations for the wedding, Rahul told Hindustan Times, “My mother and Disha’s mum will be performing and my parents too will perform on a song. Our wedding on 16th, will be followed by a small function for close friends and family the evening, who I won’t be able to invite for the wedding.”

Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul had revealed how they had no plans for a honeymoon. He had jokingly said: "I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa."

Also read: Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary on her pregnancy journey as single unmarried mom: 'Understood I was on my own'

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar in 2020, while on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, she said yes and had come on the show to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him in February this year.