Rakhi Sawant reunites with Mika Singh, touches his feet as they praise Salman Khan. Watch video

Mika Singh met Rakhi Sawant outside a coffee shop in Mumbai on Wednesday. He praised her for her appearance on Bigg Boss while she commended him for his charity work.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Singer Mika Singh and actor Rakhi Sawant had a reunion outside a coffee shop in Mumbai.

Almost 15 years after Mika Singh forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party, the two met outside a coffee shop in Mumbai on Wednesday with nothing but good words for each other. While Mika praised Rakhi for her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, she lauded him for all the charity work he has taken on.

Rakhi was speaking with the paparazzi when Mika walked up to her. As the photographers started cheering for them, they shared a hug. Rakhi told the photographers not to say anything against Salman Khan's movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, as Mika had sung songs for Salman. As they chanted 'bhai is the best' together, Rakhi let Mika know how Salman helped her with her mother's cancer operation.

Mika said he was passing by but decided to stop over and say hello to Rakhi. He said, "Agar Bigg Boss chala hai toh it's because of Rakhi (Bigg Boss worked only because of Rakhi)." At this, she bowed down slightly to touch his feet.

She then told the paparazzi all about how Mika has worked towards Covid-19 relief. "Guys I want to say something to the citizens of this country that whenever there is a pandemic or floods, these 'Singh is Kings' have the biggest hearts. They work for all, distribute food, like you (Mika) do," she said.

In 2006, at Mika's birthday party, he had kissed Rakhi without consent. He said that he asked everyone not to smear cake on his face but when Rakhi did it anyway, he decided to 'teach her a lesson' by forcibly kissing her. Mika was arrested on molestation charges and later released on bail.

Also read: Taarak Mehta's Ghanshyam Nayak dismisses rumours of financial crisis: 'I am not unemployed'

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakhi had said, "I know we have been friends for so long and have performed together at various functions. I just went to wish him 'Happy Birthday' only because he invited me repeatedly. I did it with sisterly feeling by putting a peck on his cheek but that doesn’t give him the license to smooch me forcibly. I am hurt for being taken for granted. Now, only a written apology can save him from disgrace."

