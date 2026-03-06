Rapper Badshah hit with FIR over Tateeree song; alleged obscene lyrics, school-set visuals spark controversy
The release of Badshah's song Tateeree has sparked controversy and legal action due to claims of obscene content.
Rapper and singer Badshah is facing legal trouble over his recently released Haryanvi folk track Tateeree, which has sparked controversy for allegedly containing obscene content and visuals deemed inappropriate. An FIR has been filed against the singer at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula, following complaints from residents raising concerns about the song’s impact on societal norms, according to a report by Free Press Journal.
FIR filed against Badshah
The complaint alleges that both the song and its official video, released on Badshah’s YouTube channel, feature offensive language, gestures, and visuals showing girls in school uniforms. The complainant stated that the imagery and lyrics send “a negative message to society” and undermine public decency.
According to the FIR, the content of Tateeree is being investigated under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with acts that outrage public decency or disturb social harmony, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. These sections prohibit the creation, publication, or circulation of material that portrays women in an indecent manner. The police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.
HSWC issues summons
Earlier, Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, approached the Haryana State Women’s Commission (HSCW), while lawyer Rajnarayan Panghal from Rohtak filed a complaint with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Both raised objections to the song’s line, “Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane,” alleging it objectifies women and minors.
Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and has issued a formal summons to Badshah. She also questioned how the song passed regulatory scrutiny, noting her prior experience as a member of the Film Censor Board.
Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop single, was released on March 1, 2026, featuring rapper-singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The lyrics were penned by Badshah, with music composed and produced by Hiten. The track fuses modern rap beats with regional folk influences, while its official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.
