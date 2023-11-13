Red Velvet's new album Chill Kill explores ‘duality of tragedy and hope’

K-pop group Red Velvet released their highly-anticipated third studio album Chill Kill on Monday, November 13. The album consists of 10 tracks including a lead single of the same name. When Red Velvet announced the release date of the album last month, they originally called it What a Chill Kill, however, 5 days later, the girl group decided to rename it to Chill Kill. The 10-track album is the group's first full-length album in six years since Perfect Velvet. Red Velvet took to social media to announce the album's release including “exclusive images and handwritten messages.”

In a YouTube livestream, the K-pop group explained the meaning behind Red Velvet's latest album. One of the members, Wendy said, “We tried our best to express the two key words of our album -- hope and tragedy. Not only did we focus on expressing those words in our songs and choreography but also in all of the content that will be released along with the album such as the music video and trailer clips,” as per Korea Herald.

Shining some light on the album's title, Joy of Red Velvet revealed, “The term Chill Kill refers to a situation or a person that disrupts the silence.” “The song is about missing Chill Kill even though it changed one’s world. It also sings about wanting hope. The duality presented in the song is something that listeners should pay attention to,” she added as per Korea JoongAng Daily.

She also explained that the music video revolves around “five sisters who are trapped in a tragedy.” “It focuses on the process of how the five sisters overcome their tragedies and grow through the process,” Joy said. Meanwhile, Selugi discussed the group's plans after Chill Kill's release. “We will be meeting our fans through diverse promotions such as YouTube content, starring on TV shows and going live on radio. We also have a fan meeting event prepared,” Selugi said.