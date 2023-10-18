What A Chill Kill: Red Velvet announces release date for third studio album

K-pop girl band Red Velvet has revealed the release date for ‘What A Chill Kill’, which is their first full-length album after a gap of six long years. The girl group announced on social media that their third studio album is set to be released on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST. It will have a tracklist of 10 songs, as per Sports Seoul. Along with the release date, they also shared a teaser poster that shows an aesthetic bonsai tree with pink leaves and eerie-looking objects in the background. The poster also shows a silver crescent moon, zebra print high heels, and a disembodied hand. Red Velvet will release their third album in November, after a gap of six years.

The girl group first debuted in 2014, with their single ‘Happiness’. They originally comprised a four-member lineup - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. However, a fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in 2015. They are managed by SM Entertainment, an agency which also manages Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, J-Min, Shinee, Zhou Mi, Exo, NCT, WayV, SuperM, Aespa, Got the Beat and Riize. Prior to What A Chill Kill, they released two studio albums - ‘The Red’ and ‘Perfect Velvet’.

Red Velvet's announcement took the internet by storm as their post has garnered over 212K likes so far. K-pop fans can't seem to hold back on the excitement as they flocked to social media and shared celebratory posts as the band makes a comeback. One user wrote, “I'VE JUST OPEN MY ACC AND FOUND THIS finally!!! Can't wait to seeing the teaser i've already excited.” While another said, “One thing about red velvet teasers they will always give you something unique and new. the og trendsetters.”