music

Rhea Chakraborty comes out in support of Britney Spears: #FreeBritney

Rhea Chakraborty has voiced her support for international singer Britney Spears amid her ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has posted a message on Instagram Stories about Britney Spears.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has voiced her support for international singer Britney Spears amid her ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship. "#FreeBritney," Rhea posted on Instagram Story on Thursday.

According to Us Weekly, Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for 13 years. She was placed under the legal guardianship in February 2008 after she suffered a public breakdown amid her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston and Jayden.

The court-ordered agreement gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate and other aspects of her life. A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears appeared virtually before Los Angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny and demanded her independence.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant defends 'Bollywood legend' Salman Khan against 'ek number ka jhoota' KRK

In the latest hearing, she has reportedly made shocking revelations. She alleged that the doctors had changed her medication and she was not allowed to remove the contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) fitted inside her so that she cannot get pregnant and have more kids even though she wants to.

The Toxic singer is currently in a relationship with Sam Asghari

.

Topics
rhea chakraborty britney spears kevin federline

